The community care program has seen 80% of patients revived from overdoses by first responders seek treatment for their addiction afterwards.
Home
LATEST NEWS
Fire inspections throughout the U.K. have discovered at least 7 other buildings with the same dangerous cladding found in Grenfell Tower, which caused a fire that claimed 79 lives.
In an effort to counter active shooters in schools, teachers and administrators with concealed carry permits receive firearms training.
The online, mulitplayer platform will allow first responders to train in life-like, complex coordinated attack scenarios.
Intermedix has partnered with The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department to provide consulting services on revenue cycle management and an ambulance supplemental payment program.
The Kansas City Star released a report June 22 of the highest-paid city employees in 2016. The city’s fire department received nearly $95.8 million in gross wages — $13.2 million above base salaries.
Two paramedics in Palatine, Ill., were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision with a van while responding to a call.
Florida's Department of Health gave $87,000 to an agency to help provide better patient care with an up-to-date ambulance.
Nechama Loebel, the first deaf EMT in Israel, organized and instructed the first EMS training course for the members of the deaf and hard of hearing community in the country.
Data shows a 64% increase in opioid-related visits from 2014.
The FBI is investigating the man who stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck and claimed the attack was based on his "hatred for the United States."
Can new technology improve the performance of disconnected remote learners?
Each month the Prehospital Care Research Forum combs the literature to identify recent studies relevant to EMS education practices. In this segment PCRF board member Megan Corry shares her insight on research that can help bring evidence-based practices to EMS education.
The baby of the mother who went into premature labor will now receive free flights for life.
The legislation aims to treat addiction as a disease while another bill that would limit opiate pain medication prescriptions awaits approval from the Senate.
American Ambulance Association presented the award to Angie Jarrett for her outstanding services as an EMS provider.
City spending surpasses planned budgets to ensure there is enough Narcan on hand to treat increasing numbers of drug overdoses.