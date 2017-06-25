Home

Patient Care
Ohio Program Offers Post-Revival Narcan Treatment for Opioid Addicts
Jun 25, 2017
The community care program has seen 80% of patients revived from overdoses by first responders seek treatment for their addiction afterwards.
Okla. EMS Equipped with Ballistic Vests and Helmets
Man Resuscitated by EMS Volunteer Donates Two Defibrillators
Five Dead, 120 Missing in Landslide in China, Rescue Workers Say
Eighteen EMS Agencies Complete New 'Rescue Task Force for EMS' Course in N.Y.
NEMSPA Accepting Nominations for EMS Pilot of the Year Award & Lifetime Achievement Award
Rockbridge Growth Equity Acquires Kings III Emergency Communications
Faulty Fridge, Combustible Cladding Suspected to be Cause of London Grenfell Tower Fire
Patient Care
Fire inspections throughout the U.K. have discovered at least 7 other buildings with the same dangerous cladding found in Grenfell Tower, which caused a fire that claimed 79 lives.
Educ/Trng
Colo. Sheriff's Office Hosts Active Shooter Training for Educators
In an effort to counter active shooters in schools, teachers and administrators with concealed carry permits receive firearms training.
Tech
department of homeland security
DHS S&T to Present New First Responders Virtual Training Program
The online, mulitplayer platform will allow first responders to train in life-like, complex coordinated attack scenarios.
Careers/Personnel
Intermedix Partners with Tex. Fire Department for Ambulance Consulting Services
Intermedix has partnered with The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department to provide consulting services on revenue cycle management and an ambulance supplemental payment program.
emt paramedic salaries
Kansas City EMT Earned $179K Last Year
The Kansas City Star released a report June 22 of the highest-paid city employees in 2016. The city’s fire department received nearly $95.8 million in gross wages — $13.2 million above base salaries.
Ambulance Responding to Call Collides with Van; Two Paramedics Injured

Two paramedics in Palatine, Ill., were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision with a van while responding to a call.

PT Handling/Transport
Fla. EMS Agency Receives $87,000 Grant from DOH for New Ambulance
Florida's Department of Health gave $87,000 to an agency to help provide better patient care with an up-to-date ambulance.
Careers/Personnel
Nechama Loebel teaching an EMS course in sign language in Ashdod
First EMS Course Given in Sign Language in Israel
Nechama Loebel, the first deaf EMT in Israel, organized and instructed the first EMS training course for the members of the deaf and hard of hearing community in the country.
Patient Care
Penn. Opioid Overdose ER Visits on the Rise
Data shows a 64% increase in opioid-related visits from 2014.
Careers/Personnel
Mich. Police Officer Survives Stabbing at Airport Deemed an Act of Terror
The FBI is investigating the man who stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck and claimed the attack was based on his "hatred for the United States."
Educ/Trng
Prehospital Care Research Forum PCRF alert
PCRF Research Alert: Distance Education in 3D

Can new technology improve the performance of disconnected remote learners?

Each month the Prehospital Care Research Forum combs the literature to identify recent studies relevant to EMS education practices. In this segment PCRF board member Megan Corry shares her insight on research that can help bring evidence-based practices to EMS education.

Patient Care
Paramedic, Flight Crew Help Deliver Baby Mid-Flight
The baby of the mother who went into premature labor will now receive free flights for life.
Patient Care
N.C. Lawmakers Pushing Legislation to Fight Opioid Crisis
The legislation aims to treat addiction as a disease while another bill that would limit opiate pain medication prescriptions awaits approval from the Senate.
Mayo Clinic Paramedic Receives Stars of Life Award
American Ambulance Association presented the award to Angie Jarrett for her outstanding services as an EMS provider.
Ohio Heroin Overdoses Increasing Despite Measures to Combat Epidemic
City spending surpasses planned budgets to ensure there is enough Narcan on hand to treat increasing numbers of drug overdoses.